Investigation Underway After Items Stolen From Sunrise Beach Fire House

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of several critical pieces of equipment from a fire station recently.

The newly opened Station 4 of the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District was struck by one or more thieves while its truck was out for maintenance.

Officials say on the district’s Facebook Page that a battery charger, the station’s radio and several other things were taken from the facility on State Route F.

They ask that anyone who has information on the stolen items call the District’s main office or the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.