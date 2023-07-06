Big Win For Missouri AG As Federal Judge Rules Biden Admin Cannot Encourage Content On Social Media

It’s a win for Missouri’s Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

A federal judge is prohibiting the Biden administration from contacting social media companies to encourage them to remove, delete, or suppress content containing protected free speech.

Attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri sued the Biden administration in 2022 alleging the government overstepped when it convinced social media companies to address posts that could result in vaccine hesitancy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

” The judge who wrote it was very critical of the government and its employees and said that the social media companies are not just merely moderating their platforms but are participating in something called viewpoint discrimination. A widely debated idea that argues social media companies moderate their platforms in ways meant to influence political debates.”

CBS Tech Contributor Ian Sherr says it’s more about how the Tech Companies handle their content…

“The key issue here are the limits of the government’s power when confronted with first amendment issues and private companies responsibility to weigh issues like free expression versus harassment and safety.”

A White House official says the Justice Department is reviewing the injunction and will evaluate its options.

The White House contends it promoted responsible actions to protect public health, safety, and security when confronted by challenges like a deadly pandemic and foreign attacks on our elections.