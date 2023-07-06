EMTs Critically Injured In Wrong Way Crash Near Hannibal Missouri

Two EMT workers remain in critical condition following a wrong way crash in northern Missouri.

On Tuesday July 4, 2023, at approximately 9:48PM, a VAN-FAR ambulance was struck head-on by a wrong way driver on U.S. 61 near New London, MO. The force of the impact caused the ambulance to rollover. The ambulance was returning from an emergency call and had just dropped a patient off at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

EMT Leslie Dahl was driving the ambulance at the time of the accident and her partner, Paramedic Jason Bostic was a front seat passenger. Both crew members suffered serious injuries and were air lifted to University Hospital in Columbia.

Tragically, the driver of the other vehicle did not survive and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Thank you to all the responders from Ralls County Ambulance District, Marion County Ambulance District, New London Fire Department, Hannibal Rural Fire Department, Air Evac Lifeteam, Survival Flight, New London Police Department, Ralls County Sheriff’s Office, NorthEast Communications (NECOMM) 911 and the Missouri State Highway Patrol who responded to this difficult incident and took great care of our injured crew members.

As of this afternoon, both of our crew members remain hospitalized in critical condition.

A bank account for Leslie and Jason has been established at the United Credit Union in Vandalia to help with medical expenses and loss of income while they recover. Both are expected to have an extended hospital stay and recovery time. Additionally, the Van-Far Ambulance District has set up a Venmo Account (@VANFARAMBULANCE) to receive online donations and will make equal contributions into each individual account.

We have been receiving a great deal of support from our community and surrounding EMS agencies. The ambulance involved in the accident is a total loss and leaves us with one remaining ambulance. Our crews may occasionally be responding to calls in a mutual aid unit until a replacement ambulance is able to be purchased. It is also likely that we will be utilizing intermittent assistance from mutual aid EMS agencies for staffing while we focus on taking care of Leslie, Jason, and their families.