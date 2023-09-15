Camdenton Approves 15% Rate Increase For Hangar Leases At Airport

Use it or lose it…some words of caution if you rent or lease any hangar space at Camdenton Memorial-Lake Regional Airport.

The board of aldermen, during its most recent meeting, took up the issue of increasing hangar fees and drafting up a policy which, according to Mayor John McNabb, would allow the city to terminate dormant leases.

“We have a long list of long waiting list. And so we’re looking at the possibility of people who are not actively using their hangars, not renewing their leases.”

No action was taken on being able to terminate the dormant leases but the board did approve a 15-percent rate increase for hangar leases.

The city will be sending out notices about the rate increase and the possibility of terminating dormant leases sometime in October which would satisfy a 60-day notice requirement.