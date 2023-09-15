Bikefest Is Here & Safety Is The Key Message This Year

At first glance walking down the strip in Lake Ozark this weekend, you might be under the impression that you are being watched by “big brother.”

Upon further review, however, it’s actually an observation tower being used by law enforcement to keep track of the expected numbers of visitors for Bike Fest.

“I think it just gives the supporting agencies for this event the chance to have a better idea of how the crowds flowing to prevent small issues from becoming large issues and to give them the chance to communicate those between each other. It’s a safety precaution.”

Administrator Harrison Fry also says, revenue aside for local businesses, Bike Fest has become another signature event at the lake.

And with tens-of-thousands expected to show up, it will also mean an increased presence of law enforcement being provided by the city, the sheriff’s office and, more than likely, a trooper or two from the highway patrol.

Bike Fest will come to an end on Sunday.