High School Football Games Kick Off At 7PM Tonight

Fri. Sep 15th, 2023
Week 4 of the High School Football Season kicks off tonight.
93.5 Rocks the Lake & KRMS -TV.
We are live down in Springfield as the Lakers take on the Parkview Vikings.
Summer Natural Gas Pre -Game Show starts at 6 o ‘clock and you can watch on KRMS -TV over the air on your antenna -enabled television, 32.11 or YouTube & Facebook.Or watch us on the LOZ app.
School of the Osage looking to win their first game of the year.
You can hear it on Classic Country 104 .9.
Osage at 2 -1 Eldon.
And then Versailles looking to snap a two -game skid.
They are hosting winless El Dorado Springs.
All of those games kick off tonight at 7 o ‘clock.