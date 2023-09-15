High School Football Games Kick Off At 7PM Tonight

Week 4 of the High School Football Season kicks off tonight.

93.5 Rocks the Lake & KRMS -TV.

We are live down in Springfield as the Lakers take on the Parkview Vikings.

Summer Natural Gas Pre -Game Show starts at 6 o ‘clock and you can watch on KRMS -TV over the air on your antenna -enabled television, 32.11 or YouTube & Facebook.



Or watch us on the LOZ app.

School of the Osage looking to win their first game of the year.

You can hear it on Classic Country 104 .9.

Osage at 2 -1 Eldon.

And then Versailles looking to snap a two -game skid.

They are hosting winless El Dorado Springs.

All of those games kick off tonight at 7 o ‘clock.