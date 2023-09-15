Crash In Cooper County Sends Otterville Man To The Hospital

A two-car crash late Thursday night in Cooper County sends an Otterville man to the hospital.

The highway patrol report indicates that it happened on Old Route-50 west of Washington Road when 30-ywear-old Tiffany Brabits of Otterville was eastbound and 59-year-old Jerry Davis, also from Otterville, was westbound.

Both drivers crossed over the center before colliding with each other.

Davis was the only one hurt suffering minor injuries…he was taken to a Sedalia hospital for treatment.