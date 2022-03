A two-vehicle accident in Morgan County sends two people to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly after 2:11 Saturday afternoon when 37-year-old Dustin Johnson, of Barnett, slowed to make a turn and was hit from behind by 34-year-old Emily Ramsey, of Gravois Mills.

Ramsey was not hurt while Johnson and one passenger, 40-year-old Valerie Johnson, both suffered moderate injuries and were treated at a Jefferson City hospital.