Bill For Osage Beach Entertainment Zone Now In The Hands Of Governor Kehoe

A House Bill sponsored by lake area State Representative Jeff Vernetti now lies in the hands of the governor for his signature.

The bill, which would allow the City of Osage Beach to establish entertainment zones, has been Truly Agreed to and Finally Passed receiving strong bipartisan support in the House and Senate.

Highlights in the bill include consumers being able to walk with open liquor from one business to another within the entertainment district; the districts can include restaurants, shops, live music and common areas along the lake: and the open drinks must stay within the district boundaries with businesses to remain fully responsible for following all alcohol laws.

Proposed entertainment zones in Osage Beach include the oasis project and the outlet mall redevelopment project.