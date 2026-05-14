MO Attorney General Says They’re “Drawing A Line” On Illegal Gaming Machines

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has drawn the line when it comes to business owners allowing those alleged illegal gaming machines to remain in use inside their businesses.

“Charges have been brought 21 felony counts for First Degree Promoting Gambling for for the locations. 5 Misdemeanor counts of Second degree promoting gambling for the 5th location.”

Catherine Hanaway was joined by the highway patrol and law enforcement in Boone County on Tuesday to update the media on efforts she described as a high priority to eliminate the devices which she claims serve as magnets to other types of crime.

The press conference came on the heels of four felony gambling charges being filed in both Boone and Miller counties against Anthony Gier, a business owner from Eldon.

Hanaway also says, with an unknown number of the machines across the state, it’ll be a long and challenging fight for her office.

“I would hope that by now, anyone who has one of these machines in their convenience store or small business is on notice that we are coming. We’re not going to back off of this.”