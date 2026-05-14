Camdenton Man Facing Charges Of Escape After Being Moved From Jail To Jail

A Camdenton man is being charged with escape or attempted escape after being released on a furlough from the Camden County Jail to report to another facility, which he did, before being transported to another facility for a medical detox due to his alleged intoxication.

A probable cause statement says that Jeremiah Kirk blood alcohol content at the time was point-448.

After being discharged from the medical detox, Kirk then allegedly failed to return to the jail resulting in the pending warrant for escape with a second pending warrant for failing to obey a court order on a separate charge for violating an order of protection.