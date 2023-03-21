Bill To Remove Tax Burdens On Medical Devices Moves From House To Senate

A House Bill to remove the state tax burden on a device used to treat terminally ill brain cancer patients is now in the hands of the Senate.

The bill is sponsored by the 123rd district’s Doctor Lisa Thomas who says she attempted the bill last year as an amendment to a separate bill which failed to advance and decided to bring back her bill again this year as a stand-alone measure.

“I re-filed it this year….and it’s doing the same thing this year…it has made it through the house, nearly unanimous, and it’s over in the senate right now.”

The bill would also designate the device and any replacement parts for it as durable medical equipment to qualify for the state tax exemption.

It passed out of the house after a bipartisan vote of 150-yes, 1-no and 3-present.