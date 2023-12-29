BlendJet Recalls Nearly 5 Million Products Due To Fire & Injuries

If you’re a fitness junkie and you use BlendJet to help keep fit…you’ll want to hear this.

The company is recalling about 4.8 million of its portable blenders over laceration and fire hazards.

Officials say the BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders can overheat or catch fire and their blender blades can break off during use.

There have been 329 reports of blades breaking so far, as well as 17 reports of overheating or fires that resulted in about $150,000 of property damage claims.

The company has also received 49 reports of minor burn injuries and one reported laceration injury.

More info:

Description: This recall involves BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders sold in a variety of colors and designs. Serial numbers are printed on the bottom of the base along with “blendjet2” and “The Original Portable Blender.” The blenders measure approximately 9.5 inches in height and 3 inches wide and weigh approximately 1.5 pounds. Units where the first 4 digits of the serial number are between 5201-5542 and are subject to the recall must be identified through the use of the “Is my BlendJet 2 Recalled?” tool located at www.blendjet.com/safetyandrecall . Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blenders and contact BlendJet for a free replacement of the BlendJet 2 base unit. Consumers will need to remove and cut the rubber seal from the base of their recalled blender into three or more pieces and upload or email a photo showing the serial number on the bottom of the unit and its rubber seal in pieces to BlendJet at www.blendjet.com/safetyandrecall or safety@blendjet.com to receive a free replacement base. Consumers can identify whether they have a recalled unit by entering the serial number of their unit into the “Is my BlendJet 2 Recalled?” tool located at www.blendjet.com/safetyandrecall , or by calling BlendJet toll-free number at 844-334-0562. Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received approximately 329 reports of the blades breaking while in use, and an additional 17 reports of overheating or fires resulting in property damage claims of approximately $150,000. The firm has received about 49 reports of minor burns and one report of a laceration injury. Sold At: Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online at BlendJet.com from October 2020 through November 2023 for between $50 and $75. Manufacturer(s): BlendJet Inc., of Benicia, California Manufactured In: China Recall number: 24-069