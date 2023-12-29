Six Murder Cases Remain Open Across The Lake Area

As the 2023 calendar year comes to a close this weekend, at least six murder cases remain open in the lake area.

Four of the cases were filed in, Camden County.

–Chrisma Ellis is accused of stabbing Camdenton-area resident Thomas Gifford in mid-March…her case is currently suspended pending mental health issues.

–Alexander Ozzy Cantrell-King is accused in the double murder of Eric Cantrell and Tammy Larrabee in late February…his case is scheduled to be back in the courtroom next week for a trial setting.

–Jordan Jones is accused of using a vehicle in August-2022 to run down Michael Varney who was sitting on a front porch in the Greenview area. Jones’ case is also scheduled to be back in the courtroom next week for a pre-trial hearing.

–and Chad Brewer, accused of the shooting death of Vonza Watson at Lazy Gators on Memorial Day weekend-2021, is scheduled to be back in the courtroom on January 8th for a pre-trial release hearing.

The other two lake area murder cases to continue in 2024 are in Miller County.

Terry Ewens is accused of holding three relatives and killing one of them…a 71-year-old female…in the Rocky Mount area back in September-2020…he is next scheduled to be in the courtroom for a case review hearing in July.

And Amy Murray is accused of poisoning her husband in December-2018 and then setting the bedroom he was in on fire. Her case is next scheduled to be in the courtroom in April for a pre-trial hearing.