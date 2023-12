One Missouri politician is trying to get rid of food taxes across Missouri.

State Senator Holly Thompson Rehder has pre-filed a bill that aims to remove the 1% sales tax Missourians pay at the Grocery store.

This isn’t the first-time representatives have tried to remove the tax, two similar to bills were introduced over the last two years.

If approved, and signed by Governor Mike Parson, it would go into effect on August 28 of 2024.