Blue Alert Issued Following The Shooting Of A Deputy In Troy

A Blue Alert is issued and a suspect taken into custody Thursday night after a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy was shot while searching for the suspect.

The highway patrol says the searched for 54-year-old Thomas Varvera focused around the area of the 16-hundred block of Creech School Road in Troy where Varvera was last seen.

Varvera allegedly shot at the deputies as they approached the residence he was in at the time.

One officer was struck and Varvera was eventually taken into custody.

Reports are not indicating why the sheriff’s department was searching for Varvera and no information was being released about the officer’s condition.

A Blue Alert is issued to alert the public about violent offenders who have killed, seriously injured or pose an imminent threat to law enforcement