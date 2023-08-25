Miller County Looks Ahead For County Future With LOCLG Meetings & A Tax Levy

Miller County Commissioners will get a look into the future of the county when a couple representatives from the council of local governments participate in the commission meeting on Monday.

The published agenda indicates that Kyle Elliot will be on hand to talk about projects and concerns for Miller County while Erik Anderson will talk about the role of the Regional Planning Commission and its benefit to Miller County.

The meeting Monday in Tuscumbia begins at 9:00.

The Miller County Commission is then expected, on Wednesday, to hold a tax levy hearing.

The hearing will begin that morning at 10:00.