HWP Sees Very Busy Thursday Evening With 11 Arrests Lakewide

A busy Thursday night with 11 arrests by the highway patrol in the lake area…all but two for alcohol-related offenses.

Patrol reports indicate that eight people were arrested and processed for alleged drunk driving and one person for alleged drunken boating.

Also arrested was 34-year-old Keith Nolen of Linn Creek on several felony charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and felony resisting arrest.

Nolen was also allegedly in possession of paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Camden County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold.

One other arrest, an 18-year-old from Camdenton, was arrested for resisting and fleeing along with careless and imprudent driving.

He was processed and released roadside to his parents.