Boat Bill Could Affect Tourism Boating In Missouri

A bill requiring stricter safety rules in response to the 2018 deadly sinking of a tourist boat in Missouri is headed to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The legislation, which passed the Senate on Thursday, directs the U.S. Coast Guard to draft new requirements for amphibious vehicles such as the duck boat that sank during a storm on Table Rock Lake near Branson.

Riders from Missouri, Indiana, Illinois and Arkansas were killed; 14 people survived.

Lawmakers included the new regulations in a defense funding bill.

The measure calls for design changes to ensure the crafts stay upright.

The Missouri vessel flooded through an air intake hatch on the bow that was not weather tight.