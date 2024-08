BOAT FIRE (08-23-2024)

A couple anxious moments on the water early Friday night when a boat caught on fire at Lake of the Ozarks.

Lake Ozark Fire Chief Marc Carr says the call was received to around the 2-mile mark. However, before the fire boat could arrive, the blaze was already put out.

The boat did have to be towed in and there was no cause of the fire reported. Fortunately, there were no injuries.