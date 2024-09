The lake area says good-bye to another longtime firefighter.

Former Chief Fire Marshall Bobby Northcott, of Sunrise Beach, passed away on September 16th.

A Graveside service and burial will be held at 3:00 Monday afternoon, September 30th, at Garber Memorial Estates in Laurie.

A celebration of life will then be held immediately after at the Gravois Fire District Headquarters on Hwy-O…any and all are welcome to attend.

The cause of death was not published. Northcott was 65.