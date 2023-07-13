Confirmed Airplane Crash in Osage Beach – Police & Rescue Crews Are On The Scene

Few details are available at this time but reports are confirmed that a small airplane crashed in Osage Beach in a wooded area somewhere off Route-KK near Jeffries Restaurant.

Initial reports indicated possibly three people believed dead, however new confirmed information says two people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third flown to University Hospital in Columbia.

Osage Beach Fire Chief Paul Berardi says initial efforts locating the crash site were hampered by not having solid information on where the plane went down…“Between the airport and the hospital was a very vague report of where the plane had come down. We finally got some better information and found it five, 5 miles or so from the original location. But that took us about 35 or 40minutes just to locate the downed aircraft.”

The investigation is being handled by the Osage Beach Police Department and the Highway Patrol.

The FAA has also been contacted and will be responding to the scene.

KRMS News was on the scene and will pass along more details throughout the afternoon and evening when available.