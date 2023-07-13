Sex Offender Arrested At Community Center In Sedalia

A man on the sex offender registry is arrested after being in the lobby of a Sedalia Community Center. Cops were called in after 49-year-old John Hutton was spotted sitting near a pool and a childcare facility.

Officers say that when they arrived, Hutton packed up his things and tried to leave.

Police confirmed that he was a registered sex offender who is required to wear an ankle monitor for as long as he lives. When detectives spoke to his probation officer, they learned that he had “absconded” since last December and his ankle monitor was damaged.

Court records show that when Hutton was 32, he pleaded guilty of first-degree statutory sodomy, rape, and child molestation. The victim was 7 years old at the time.

He is now charged by Pettis County Prosecutors for being within 500 feet of a park with a playground or pool as a sex offender.

He’s being held in the Pettis County Jail on $50,000 bond.