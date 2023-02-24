Suspect Faces Several Felony Charges After “Critical Incident” in Miller County

Several charges have now formally been filed against a Tuscumbia-area man after multiple agencies responded on Thursday to, what was called, a “critical incident.”

Upon arrival to the residence at 569 Pea Ridge Road, it’s alleged that 62-year-old James Patterson retrieved a firearm and fired several shots in the direction of the deputies before barricading himself inside the residence prompting the highway patrol’s SWAT team to also be called to the scene.

After several hours, Patterson agreed to come out and was taken into custody. He is charged with assault special victim, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action…all are felonies.

Patterson was being held without bond in the Miller County Jail.