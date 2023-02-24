UPDATE: Situation “Resolved” in Miller County

For the second day in a row, the Miller County Sheriff’s Office responds to a possible “critical incident.”

No details are being released, but it is known that multiple agencies responded Friday morning to a single residence on Enloe Road near Eldon. Traffic was blocked off and authorities made contact with one individual at the scene. After considerable discussion with the unidentified individual, the situation was reported as resolved.

There were no injuries or arrest made. No other information will be released.