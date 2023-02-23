Thu. Feb 23rd, 2023

 

Still No Cause Of Death Announced For Man Found Dead Last Week

Crime Local News Thursday, February 23rd, 2023

Still no word on an official cause of death for a Camdenton man found deceased last week.

Camden County Sergeant Scott Hines says an autopsy to give authorities confirmation on a suspected cause was expected to be returned this week…“We hope to have at least a preliminary cause of death or manner of death finding from the pathologist soon.”

The body of 62-year-old Thomas Gifford was discovered at the residence at 1788 South Business Route-5 after the sheriff’s office received a report that he had not been seen or heard from in about a week.

Hines also says evidence at the scene does suggest that Gifford’s death was a result of homicide.

In the meantime, efforts continue trying to track down information into who was responsible and potential witnesses.

Reporter Mike Anthony