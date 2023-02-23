Still No Cause Of Death Announced For Man Found Dead Last Week

Still no word on an official cause of death for a Camdenton man found deceased last week.

Camden County Sergeant Scott Hines says an autopsy to give authorities confirmation on a suspected cause was expected to be returned this week…“We hope to have at least a preliminary cause of death or manner of death finding from the pathologist soon.”

The body of 62-year-old Thomas Gifford was discovered at the residence at 1788 South Business Route-5 after the sheriff’s office received a report that he had not been seen or heard from in about a week.

Hines also says evidence at the scene does suggest that Gifford’s death was a result of homicide.

In the meantime, efforts continue trying to track down information into who was responsible and potential witnesses.