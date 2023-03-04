BREAKING: First-Degree Murder Charge Filed in Camden County Homocide South of Camdenton

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE ISSUED BY THE CAMDEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE LATE THIS AFTERNOON. FURTHER INFORMATION AS IT BECOMES AVAILABLE TO BE PASSED ALONG BY KRMS NEWS:

UPDATE: Charges Filed in Camdenton Homicide Investigation

Camdenton, MO – 03-03-23 – The continued investigation into the homicide of Thomas E Gifford of Camdenton has resulted in an arrest and charges.

Detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office coordinated with several other agencies in the state to locate and arrest 39-year-old Chrisma D Ellis, known to frequent Camdenton, Sunrise Beach, Lebanon, Lee’s Summit, and Kansas City. Detectives identified Ellis as a person of interest early in the investigation and traveled to Kansas City late last week to take her into custody.

Ellis was booked into the Camden County Adult Detention Facility on February 23rd on related auto theft charges while the investigation into the homicide continued.

Ellis is charged with the Class A Felony of Murder in the 1st Degree, Felony Armed Criminal Action, and the Class D Felony of Tampering With a Motor Vehicle in the 1st Degree. She is being held without bond.

A reminder that these charges are merely allegations of wrongdoing. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.