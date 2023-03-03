Sex Offender Arrested Following Investigation By Camden Sheriff’s Office

A registered sex offender wanted on a probation violation in Camden County is taken into custody Tuesday morning.

Camdenton, MO – 03-02-23 – Tuesday morning, 02-28-23, at approximately 8:30am, deputies from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Lake Ozark Police Department and task force officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group conducted a residence check on Wren Road in Lake Ozark to serve an arrest warrant for a probation violation.

Upon arrival deputies contacted 42-year-old Nathaniel W Lofland at the residence. Deputies advised Lofland of his arrest warrant and took him into custody. Subsequent investigation revealed Lofland, a registered sex offender, had not updated his registered address from the one on file in Gravois Mills.

In addition to Lofland’s probation violation warrant he has also been charged with the Class E Felony of Failing to Register as a Sex Offender. Lofland is being held in the Camden County Adult Detention Facility without bond.

A reminder that these charges are merely allegations of wrongdoing. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.