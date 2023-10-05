BREAKING: Light at End of the Tunnel for Community Toll Bridge to Drop Fees

It’s been a long time coming but now it’s likely to be just a matter of a few more months…the Lake of the Ozarks Community Toll Bridge tearing down the toll booths with motorists allowed to cross without digging into their pockets anymore.

“We’ll have a big party burning the mortgage, I guess so to speak. But we’re hoping and have kind of informed our employees that possibly their employment might be terminated late summer, early summer, early spring. Somewhere in there.”

Toll Bridge Executive Director James Werner speaking on KRMS Radio and TV along with bridge Vice-President Joe Roeger who says a couple factors are pushing that date even closer than original 2026 projected date.

“We’ve always targeted 2026. Well, with the improved economy first and then the the bump that we got down here with the COVID quarantine mandates, you know, that was a windfall for a lot of a lot of the industries down here, including the toll bridge.”

If all still goes according to current projections, the toll bridge will be turned over to MoDOT during the spring and it will be clear sailing without having to pay for those who use the bridge.

(Picture courtesy of Pinterest)