Sat. Oct 7th, 2023

 

Fulton Man Facing More Charges Of Child Pornography

Friday, October 6th, 2023

A 35-year-old Fulton man previously charged with six counts of possessing child pornography in Callaway County now faces a charge of sexual misconduct involving a child in Moniteau County.

The highway patrol says following the arrest of Robert Wayne Stuart in Callaway County a forensic examination of his cellphone revealed a sexual depiction of a minor under the age of 15 in Moniteau County.

Stuart’s original $50-thousand bond in Callaway has been revoked and amended to no bond while he’s also being held on no bond for the charge out of Moniteau.

Reporter Mike Anthony