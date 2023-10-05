Classic Country Jamboree Benefit Show Returns To Lake Ozark This Weekend

Country music, and for a good cause, will be the order of the day this Sunday from 2:00-8:00 in Campana Hall at the Lodge of Four Seasons.

It’s that time of the year again for the Annual Classic Country Jamboree Benefit which is being put on for the 11th time by the Genuine Country Music Association.

Among the entertainers on the schedule for this year include: Leona Williams, Ron Williams, J.R. Love, Bill Goofer Atterberry, Dennis Stroughmatt, Larry Hurst, Helen Russell, Marty Schoenthaler, Rick Newman and the board of directors band featuring John Farrell, Jim Phinney, Alicia Farrell Lange, Mike McGee, Darrel Cummings and Mark Fitch.

More information and tickets are available online at www.gcmatherealthing.com or on Facebook.

Recipients of the proceeds this year include: a scholarship fund for State Fair students, the lake of the Ozarks Soccer Association and Wonderland Camp.

You can also hear the benefit on Classic County 104.9.

Press Release:

The Genuine Country Music Association (GCMA) will host its Eleventh Annual Classic Country Jamboree benefit at 2:00p.m. on October 8, 2023, in the Exhibition Center (Campana Hall) at Lodge of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, MO. A blockbuster event with multi talented entertainers and the Board of Directors Band performing a variety of traditional country music. Doors will open at 1:00p.m. The event will raise scholarship funds for students attending State Fair Community College-Lake of the Ozarks, and funds for Lake of the Ozarks Soccer Association and Wonderland Camp.

This year’s dynamic entertainers: Leona Williams – International country music star. Leona began singing with her family band as a child and had her own radio show in Jefferson City as a teen. She has written songs for and performed with such artists as Merle Haggard, Gene Watson, George Jones, Loretta Lynn and many more.

Ron Williams – acclaimed Nashville recording artist, also a crowd favorite.

J. R. Love – a talented country and gospel singer from the St. Louis area.

The Board of Directors Band – with John Farrell on bass, Jim Phinney on guitar, Alicia Farrell Lange vocalist back from Nashville and backup vocalist for the event, Mike McGee on steel guitar, Darrel Cummings on guitar and Mark Fitch on drums.

Bill (“Goofer”) Atterberry – singer, comedian and entertainer who was on Lee Mace’s Ozark Opry for over 38 years.

Dennis Stroughmatt – a big fan favorite on the fiddle.

Larry Hurst – from Kansas City wowing the crowd with his country favorites.

Helen Russell – Ozark Opry veteran, well-known singer, musician and entertainer.

Marty Schoenthaler – multi-talented vocalist and instrumentalist.

Guest performer Rick Newman – fiddler extraordinaire.

There will be two dance floors, concessions and a cash bar.

There will be a huge Silent Auction with many great items to bid on. There will also be a live auction for a week’s stay at a beautiful condo in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Tickets are $35 for GCMA members, $45 for non-members and free for children under age 12. Veterans will also get in free. Tickets are available at John Farrell Real Estate Co, 5750 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach or online at www.gcmatherealthing.com.

For more information or tickets contact Lynn Farrell at (573) 348-2181, (573) 216-2182 or at Lynn@JohnFarrell.com.

John Farrell, Brad Rigby and Tony Smith founded the GCMA in 2009 to promote, perform and maintain traditional country music. The association is a 501c3 organization.

Learn more about the GCMA at www.gcmatherealthing.com or on Facebook.