UPDATE: Two 13-Year-Olds Accused of School Threat in Camden County

NOTE: Two 13-year-old boys are being accused of the threat and have been referred to juvenile authorities.

UPDATED STORY

Local law enforcement with assistance from the Snapchat social media site and the FBI make quick work in identifying two students accused of making threats to shoot up Camdenton Middle School in Camden County.

Chief Deputy Scott Hines says the various agencies wasted no time after learning about the threat in coordinating the investigation.

Camdenton Police say parents of the two 13-year-old boys were contacted and interviews conducted with the parents and the teens.

The teens admitted to chatting on the site with only one of them admitting to posting the threats. They both claimed there was no actual intent to follow through.

Charges against the two have been referred to the Camden County Juvenile Justice Center.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office confirms to KRMS News that a possible threat directed toward the Camden School District in under investigation.

Not much is known but a district parent posted online about an alleged Snapchat thread in which an individual identified as “jim” says he is “going to shoot up the school” apparently referring to the middle school.

The alleged threat is, or was, apparently referring to Thursday.

Social media has blown up over the report which, again, has been reported to the sheriff’s office.

KRMS News will follow up with any more information when available.