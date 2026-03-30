Real Estate Numbers Show A Rise In Sales Prices And Mortgage Rates

Missouri REALTORS, the largest trade association across the state, has released its market statistics report for February 2026.

The report shows that Missouri REALTORS sold 4,795 residential properties reflecting a 6.7 percent median sales price increase to $269,000 compared to last year.

At the same time, the average residential sale price also reflected an increase of 9.1 percent from last year to just under $321,000.

The total dollar volume in February increased 22.7 percent compared to last year and increased 20.7 percent compared to January.

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis also reported the average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate in February was 5.98 percent and, as of March 19th, 6.22 percent.