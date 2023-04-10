BREAKING: Reported Officer-Involved Shooting in Camdenton

Authorities are on the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting behind McDonald’s in Camdenton.

Not many details are known but, according to a KRMS News source, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday and involved a Camdenton city police officer.

An unidentified woman who, reportedly lives in the area of Iowa and Osage Streets, was flown from Lake Regional Hospital to an undisclosed location. Her condition is unknown at this time.

KRMS News is on the scene and will provide more information when released. The highway patrol has been called in to handle the investigation.