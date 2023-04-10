Mon. Apr 10th, 2023

 

BREAKING: Reported Officer-Involved Shooting in Camdenton

Local News State News Sunday, April 9th, 2023

Authorities are on the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting behind McDonald’s in Camdenton.

Not many details are known but, according to a KRMS News source, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday and involved a Camdenton city police officer.

An unidentified woman who, reportedly lives in the area of Iowa and Osage Streets, was flown from Lake Regional Hospital to an undisclosed location. Her condition is unknown at this time.

KRMS News is on the scene and will provide more information when released. The highway patrol has been called in to handle the investigation.

Reporter Mike Anthony