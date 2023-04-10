Two-Day Catch of 18.68 Pounds Tops National Crappie Tournament Field

The National Crappie League’s Open Division event at Lake of the Ozarks is in the record books with a two-day catch of 18.68 pounds taking the top spot and payout of $7,500.

Jake Wyatt and Matthew Beckman made up that first-place team. They were followed by Trevor Warlen and Brian Scott in second place with a catch of 17.82 pounds…good for $3,200.00…and the third-place prize of $2,200.00 going to the duo of Jon and Mike Gillotte for their catch of 17.78 pounds.

The big crappie of the tournament, good for a $2,000.00 payout went to Michael and Christopher Parker.