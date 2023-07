The final major of the 2023 golf season concluded on Sunday with Brian Harmon taking home the Clara Jug and winning the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

He does it in dominating fashion.

Six strokes better than Tom Kim, Sep Straka, Jason Day and John Rom.

It’s his first major.

And now the next question for Harmon. Did he do enough to get the attention of Zach Johnson and make the Ryder Cup team?

Only time will tell.