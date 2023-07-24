Cardinals And Royals Fall In Weekend Games

The Cardinals entered the weekend on a bit of a high.

They were winners of six straight. They had dropped just one game since the All Star break.

But pump the brakes.

They lose three straight to the Cubbies. They fall on Sunday, seven to two.

Jordan Montgomery, who might be a prime trade target for other teams, didn’t have a very good audition.

Gave up seven runs in six innings of work.

He takes the loss.

He’s now six and eight on the year.

Cardinals in Arizona tonight, where Adam Wainwright will return to the rotation.

The Royals, they lose to the Yankees.

Eight to five was the final score and they appeared to make New York right after some struggles for the Bronx Bombers.

Royals dropped three straight in that series.

Final score yesterday was eight to five.