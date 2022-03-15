A popular scholarship program in the Camdenton R3 School District is being expanded this year thanks, in large part, to the generosity of visitors to the lake area. Steve Thompson, General Manager of Bridal Cave, says the awarding of a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating Camdenton senior has been made possible from coins collected in the wishing well inside the cave which is visited by tens of thousands each year. An increase of the numbers of visitors is making it possible to expand the scholarship program which will now be offered to one high school senior, also, in the Osage, Eldon and Versailles districts. Graduating seniors can contact their guidance counselors for more information about the Bridal Cave scholarships.

Post navigation