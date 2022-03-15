News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

MODOT Announces More Local Road Work

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Mar 14, 2022

MoDOT has announced more roadwork for a part of the lake area which will, likely, mean delays or the need to find alternate routes for some motorists. Danielle Goodman, with MoDOT, says crews will be making pavement repairs along Rte-5 in Morgan and Moniteau counties. One lane of Rte-5 between Rte-50 near Tipton and Missouri Rte-52 in Versailles will be closed starting this Monday and continuing through the 25th. The work, weather permitting, will be done between the hours of 6:30-AM and 3:00-PM. Signage will be posted and traffic will be guided through the work zone by flaggers.

