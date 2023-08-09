Bridge Epoxy Work Gets Back Underway On HWY 54 Through Osage Beach

The contractor for MoDOT is back in the lake area to continue epoxy overlay treatments on several bridges in Osage Beach.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says up first…the 54-Jeffries Road overpass.

You still will be able to, of course, access the end of Jeffries Road and then back to the Osage Beach Parkway. Should take two nights weather dependent. And then beginning on Wednesday night, assuming the rain does not come in, they’ll start at Passover Road.”

After they finish Passover, the roughly $2-million contract will still involve epoxy work on the one-way couple near Home Depot, the old Walnut Bowl bridge near Kwik Kar, the couple near 2-42 and eventually the 54-Hatchery Road overpass.