MODOT Seeking Input On The Future Of Interstate 70 With Several Public Meetings

MODOT is asking for your input in the proposed upgrades and changes for Interstate 70 from Kansas City to St. Louis, including the intersection of Kingdom City and HWY 54 heading towards the Lake Area.

Officials will be holding a series of public information meetings where residents can attend and get more information on the plans to improve I-70.

In the meetings MODOT hopes to get feedback on planned projects and be able to answer any questions related to staging, timelines and construction delays.

The closest meetings to the Lake area are Wednesday September 6th in Columbia and Thursday September 7th in Boonville.

Full details:

The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to preliminary information meetings to learn more about MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program. Missouri’s FY2024 budget from the General Assembly signed into law by Governor Parson provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue for the costs to build a third lane of Interstate 70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add three lanes in each direction on approximately 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.





The public is invited to attend the informational meetings to learn about the proposed plan and next steps for I-70. Please note these are open house style meetings, and no formal presentations will be made. The public can attend the meetings anytime during the advertised hours, and the information will be the same at each location.





MoDOT is currently in the planning stage of the Improve I-70 Program. MoDOT engineers will share preliminary information about the goals for improving I-70, possible construction schedules for the 200 miles, and next steps. MoDOT is interested in gathering feedback from the public regarding I-70’s current condition, construction staging, and other general comments they may have. Public input is important ahead of the design phase of the work.





For those who are unable to attend a meeting in person, an online comment form is available at www.modot.org/public-involvement. The comment period online will be open from Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. The open house meeting dates, times and locations are as follows:

Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Wentzville City Hall Board of Alderman Meeting Room located at 1001 Schroeder Creek Boulevard, Wentzville, MO .

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Wentzville City Hall Board of Alderman Meeting . Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Warren County Administration Building located at 101 Mockingbird Lane, Warrenton, MO .

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Warren County Administration Building located at . Wednesday, Aug. 30, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Concordia Community Center located at 802 S. Gordon Street, Concordia, MO .

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Concordia Community Center located at . Thursday, Aug. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Jonesburg Elementary School Gym located 106 Smith Rd., Jonesburg, MO .

5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Jonesburg Elementary School Gym located . Tuesday, Sept. 5, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Jackson County Fire Protection District Education Center located at 4715 W U.S. 40 Highway, Blue Springs, MO .

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Jackson County Fire Protection District Education Center located at . Wednesday, Sept. 6, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Battle High School Auxiliary Gym, located at 7575 St. Charles, Rd., Columbia, MO .

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Battle High School Auxiliary Gym, located at . Thursday, Sept. 7, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Hannah Cole Primary School Gym, located at 1700 W. Ashley Rd., Boonville, MO .





Access for people with disabilities is available. People with disabilities who require special services at the public meeting should notify Improve I-70 Communications Coordinator, Lairyn McGregor, by Monday, Aug. 21, at 816-607-2152, so arrangements for those services can be made. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org. To receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.

