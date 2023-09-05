Brumley Creek Bridge Re-Opened – Work On Mill Creek Bridge Begins September 18th

Good things come to those who wait…deck replacement work is completed and the Brumley Creek Bridge along Route-C has been re-opened to traffic in Miller County.

Officials from MoDOT say that single-lane closures may still be needed to take care of some other aspects of the overall project which began in May.

With the good, however, also comes the announcement that the Mill Creek Bridge…also along Route-C…will be closing soon, on September 18th, for rehab work as well.

Motorists are being told to use the same detour…routes 42, 54 and A…during work on the Mill Creek Bridge which is expected to last into December.