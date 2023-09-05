Three Teens Injured In ATV Crash On Parker’s Point Road

An A-T-V accident on Parker’s Point Road north of Camp Heritage Road in Camden County sends three teenagers to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened around 8:15 Saturday night when the A-T-V ran off the road and struck a tree before overturning and ejecting all three of the occupants…none of which were wearing a safety device at the time.

A 14-year-old from Independence, a 15-year-old from Kansas City-Kansas and a 17-year-old from St. Louis suffered minor-to-moderate injuries and were treated at Lake Regional Hospital.