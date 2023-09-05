fbpx

Two Raytown Residents Injured In Camden County UTV Crash

Tuesday, September 5th, 2023

Two Raytown residents are injured late Saturday afternoon in a U-T-V accident on Ivy Bend Road near the south junction of Snyder Drive.

The highway patrol report indicates the U-T-V ran off the road before the driver overcorrected causing the U-T-V roll over back onto the road.

50-year-old April Berry was flown with serious injuries to University Hospital in Columbia while 57-year-old Olen Stephens suffered moderate injuries and was treated at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

The report is unclear as to who was driving the U-T-V at the time.

Reporter Mike Anthony