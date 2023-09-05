fbpx

Brumley Man Accused Of Stealing A Truck From Dixon Now In Police Custody

A 36-year-old Brumley man accused of stealing a vehicle from the Dixon area in Maries County is taken into custody in Miller County.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says his office received information that the stolen vehicle was located at an address off Route-C in Brumley.

A search of the area was able to find and return the truck to the victim.

A subsequent search of Brent Whittle’s residence in Brumley also allegedly discovered other items which had been reported to be in the truck.

Whittle is formally charged with Tampering with a motor vehicle and forgery.

He was being held in the Miller County Jail pending a $100-thousand bond.

