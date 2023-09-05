New School Of The Osage Multipurpose Building Now Open

A new multi-purpose building behind the middle school makes its official debut in the School of the Osage District.

According to the SOTO weekly email update, construction on the facility began during the summer of 2022 and was just recently declared as completed in August.

The facility can hold up to 563 people and be used for classroom space, a meeting location, locker rooms, a training room and other uses.

The facility can also be used as a safe room should the need arise.

The multi-purpose building was made possible, in large part, after the district was awarded a grant totaling more than $1.3 million in federal and non-federal funds under FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant program.