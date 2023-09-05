fbpx

Three Juveniles Are Injured After 12-Year-Old Crashes Pickup Truck In Miller County

Three juveniles from Iberia are injured in a one-vehicle accident on Redbird Lane east of Keyes School Road in Miller County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 6:00 Sunday evening when the pickup driven by a 12-year-old girl ran off the roadway before returning back across and off the road again before overturning.

The 12-year-old along with a 10-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy each suffered minor injuries and were treated at Lake Regional Hospital.

None of them were wearing seat belts at the time.

Reporter Mike Anthony