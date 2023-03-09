BSA Fundraiser Taking Place This Wednesday In The Lake Area

The lake area will be a little busier than usual today and for a good cause…the official beginning of the fundraising campaign for the Great Rivers Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

“An opportunity for us to kick off our scouting year. Our fundraising year. Obviously, being a nonprofit, we need some monies, too. So we’re a fundraising event for Lake area scouting youth and our lake of the Ozark scout reservation.”

Scouts-B-S-A District Executive Chris Harper says the campaign begins with a get-together at Margarita Lake Resort featuring Dan Meers who performs as KC Wolf…the official mascot of the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The event is open to the public starting with a 12:00 lunch to be followed by the main program at 12:20.