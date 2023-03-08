St. Charles Boat Show Numbers Show Strong Attendance

For Immediate Release

March 7th, 2023

Press Release

The Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association hosted another successful St Charles Boat Show held at The St Charles Convention Center February 23rd through 26th. Much like the record breaking Overland Park Kansas show in January, The St Charles Boat Show finished 6% up over last year’s attendance numbers, and was one of the best shows that the association has seen in the St Louis market.

Mike Kenagy, Executive Director of LOMDA said, “This was the 10th year that we have been doing our show in the St Louis market, and the numbers just continue to climb. All indications are that this is going to be a strong boating season at the Lake of the Ozarks”.

At the LOMDA boat shows, consumers are able to get one-stop shopping with numerous lake marinas exhibiting their new lineup of new watercraft. In addition to the marinas, there are also many other lake vendors exhibiting everything associated with boating and with lake living.

The next boat show hosted by LOMDA will be the April In-Water show at Dog Days on April 21st through 23rd. This is a unique show in that the watercraft are in the water and shoppers are able to actually test drive the boats and compare.

The Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association suggests, if shopping for a new boat, visiting the Association’s website for further information on the many boat dealers in the Lake of the Ozarks area. That website is www.LakeOzarkBoatDealers.com. There you will also find a list of all upcoming LOMDA boat shows throughout the year, as well as links to access the individual dealer’s websites, allowing you to shop from home.

The Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association is made up of over 40 lake area marine dealers, representing all the top lines of boats, marine accessories, docks, personal watercraft and everything else to promote fun on our local waters.