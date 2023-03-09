Thu. Mar 9th, 2023

 

MO AG Announces Top 10 Consumer Complaints Of 2022

Business Local News Politics State News Wednesday, March 8th, 2023

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has announced the top-10 consumer complaints received by his office in 2022…most of them probably won’t surprise you very much.

No-call complaints were at the top of the list with nearly 40,000 complaints received.

Real estate and construction-related complaints were next followed by automotive, retail and wholesale, financial, communications and technology online services, solicitations, health, travel and timeshares and professional services rounding out the top-10.

The attorney general’s office also reported, overall, for 2022, more than 114-thousand consumer complaints received, or more than 9,500 per month.

Business Local News Politics State News Wednesday, March 8th, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony