MO AG Announces Top 10 Consumer Complaints Of 2022

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has announced the top-10 consumer complaints received by his office in 2022…most of them probably won’t surprise you very much.

No-call complaints were at the top of the list with nearly 40,000 complaints received.

Real estate and construction-related complaints were next followed by automotive, retail and wholesale, financial, communications and technology online services, solicitations, health, travel and timeshares and professional services rounding out the top-10.

The attorney general’s office also reported, overall, for 2022, more than 114-thousand consumer complaints received, or more than 9,500 per month.